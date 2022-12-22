Diocese of Toledo: Christ the King’s principal reinstated, allegations false

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) -The Diocese of Toledo on Thursday announced that the allegation against Christ the King’s principal is unsubstantiated.

According to a statement released by the Diocese of Toledo, Lucas County Children Services reported to the Diocese of Toledo that the allegations were unsubstantiated. In addition, under Ohio Law, the investigation determined there was no occurrence of child abuse.

The Lucas County Children Services contacted the Diocese of Toledo regarding an allegation involving Urbanski, on Dec. 2. The allegation did not involve a current student at Christ the King.

Urbanski was placed on administrative leave on Dec. 3.

Matthew Daniels, Senior Director of Catholic Education for the Diocese of Toledo, said the Diocese is grateful that the allegations are unmerited.

“Mr. Urbanski is an excellent Principal-Minister with an exemplary record of service to our diocese and Christ the King Parish and School. Due to the serious nature of the allegation, we followed our policy which is in place to protect our students. After the Toledo Police Department and Lucas County Children Services completed their investigations, there remains no evidence of any misconduct. We are most grateful that this process is concluded,” he said.

Urbanski was immediately reinstated as principal of Christ the King School. Urbanski said he looks forward to continuing to serve the students and families of Christ the King.

“This has been excruciating for me and my family. Every day I work to ensure the safety of our students. All abuse and neglect situations must be reported. Despite this false accusation against me, I don’t want legitimate cases to go unreported. I look forward to getting back to serving the students and families of Christ the King. Their support during this time has been overwhelming.”

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WTVG. All rights reserved.