A community mourns the loss of a fallen hero

Sheriff Deputy Daniel Kin was involved in a car crash while on duty.
By Alexis Means
Published: Dec. 21, 2022 at 11:08 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A small but tight-knit community is saying goodbye to a fallen hero.

Sheriff Deputy Daniel Kin was killed in the line of duty when his work vehicle collided with another car.

He was a father, a son, and a hero. Fallen sheriff deputy Daniel Kin on Wednesday was transported with full honors to Carey for the community to say goodbye.

“He just had a positive outlook on life. He also had a legendary mustache which he was very proud of. I think it just put everybody in a good mood. He was just a great fit when he came to our office,” said Wyandot County Sheriff Troy Frey.

Sheriff Deputy Kin joined Wyandot County Sheriff’s Office in October of 2021. He was assigned to the transport division.

“This is his hometown. He grew up in Wyandot County. He graduated from Mohawk high school. This was pretty much his dream job to be in his home county,” said the sheriff.

Deputy Kin was killed in an accident last week. The sheriff said Deputy Kin was transporting an inmate from Southern Ohio to the courthouse in Wyandot when he was hit by another vehicle. The inmate was treated and released. Deputy Kin died at a local hospital. The sheriff described the 34-year-old man as a hometown hero.

“He’s a farm boy, and I remember telling him or thinking to myself ‘does this little farm boy realize what he’s getting himself into?’ Law enforcement is just a little bit different world from being on the farm. He moved on and pursued his career, and he did very well,” said Sheriff Frey.

Flags are at half-staff, blue ribbons are throughout the community and this memorial is a reminder of his service to the community. Deputy Daniel Kin leaves behind a wife and two boys.

