December 22nd Weather Forecast

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A Winter Storm Warning is in effect along with a Wind Chill Warning. The rain is still expected to change to snow later this evening with heavy snow developing late evening into the early morning hours on Friday. Most of the snow is expected to exit the area by daybreak Friday as the arctic air sweeps in very fast. Highs today will be in the upper 30s to around 40 degrees. It now appears likely we will drop to around or below 0 degrees by 8am Friday with a wind chill nearing -30. The cold will continue through Friday with blowing snow. Damaging wind gusts and power outages are likely on Friday. Frequent wind gusts over 50 mph are expected starting around 8am Friday and may last into Friday evening. Mid-day through afternoon brings the risk for 60 mph wind gusts. Snow totals tonight into early Friday are expected to be around 2-4″ overall with totals of 4-7″ in the northwest corner of the area due to additional lake-effect snow on Friday and Saturday. Additional blowing and drifting snow will take place on Christmas Eve. A warm up is in sight next week. Temperatures are expected to go well above normal by New Year’s Eve. Highs may near the 60-degree mark to say goodbye to 2022.

