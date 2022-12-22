The Doctor Who Saved Santa

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Santa may be magic, but he isn’t invincible.

James Thomas and Colleen Kwiatowski ─ who play Mr. and Mrs. Claus in the community ─ found that out the hard way last year.

“It was really scary. He woke me up. It was about 5:30 in the morning and he said ‘I’m having a heart attack,’” Collen said.

Collen called an ambulance and rushed to Flower Hospital, where cardiologist Dr. Brian Dolsey was ready and waiting.

Dr. Dolsey discovered that Thomas had two major blockages in his heart. He shocked Thomas back to life when he flatlined and proceeded to put two stents in his heart.

Kwiatowski said it was all over quickly.

“I cannot express the quickness that the team worked on him... by the time I had called 911 about an hour had elapsed by the time they had his stents in, [he was] stabilized, and Dr. Dolsey came out to talk to me,” Collen said.

Dr. Dolsey didn’t know at the time how special his patient was.

“He is talking to me and he says, ‘He’s asking for Mrs. Claus.’ And I said, ‘Oh yeah, that’s Santa.’ And he kind of chuckled and I showed him the pictures and I said, ‘He really is Santa. You saved Santa,’” Collen said.

Thomas spent several months in cardiac rehab, missing the Christmas festivities he and his wife have been attending as Mr. and Mrs. Claus since 2015.

But, this year the Claus’ are back in full swing. They took a break from their busy holiday schedule last week to stop by Dr. Dolsey’s office and show him just how much they appreciate him.

They surprised Dr. Dosley with a framed photograph of Santa and, on it, a plaque that reads ‘Dr. Dolsey: The Man who Saved Santa.’

Dr. Dolsey said it’s a moment he’s glad to have commemorated.

“The ability to save people always makes you feel good. But when it’s people who actually give so much back to other people, then it makes you feel extra special because you know you’ve not only enriched that person’s life but you’ve enriched the lives of everyone that they go on to touch,” Dr. Dolsey said.

