Birthday Club
13abc Marketplace
Contests
Community Calendar

The Doctor Who Saved Santa

Dr. Brian Dolsey brought Mr. Claus back after he flatlined from a heart attack
By Sophie Bates
Published: Dec. 21, 2022 at 11:07 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Santa may be magic, but he isn’t invincible.

James Thomas and Colleen Kwiatowski ─ who play Mr. and Mrs. Claus in the community ─ found that out the hard way last year.

“It was really scary. He woke me up. It was about 5:30 in the morning and he said ‘I’m having a heart attack,’” Collen said.

Collen called an ambulance and rushed to Flower Hospital, where cardiologist Dr. Brian Dolsey was ready and waiting.

Dr. Dolsey discovered that Thomas had two major blockages in his heart. He shocked Thomas back to life when he flatlined and proceeded to put two stents in his heart.

Kwiatowski said it was all over quickly.

“I cannot express the quickness that the team worked on him... by the time I had called 911 about an hour had elapsed by the time they had his stents in, [he was] stabilized, and Dr. Dolsey came out to talk to me,” Collen said.

Dr. Dolsey didn’t know at the time how special his patient was.

“He is talking to me and he says, ‘He’s asking for Mrs. Claus.’ And I said, ‘Oh yeah, that’s Santa.’ And he kind of chuckled and I showed him the pictures and I said, ‘He really is Santa. You saved Santa,’” Collen said.

Thomas spent several months in cardiac rehab, missing the Christmas festivities he and his wife have been attending as Mr. and Mrs. Claus since 2015.

But, this year the Claus’ are back in full swing. They took a break from their busy holiday schedule last week to stop by Dr. Dolsey’s office and show him just how much they appreciate him.

They surprised Dr. Dosley with a framed photograph of Santa and, on it, a plaque that reads ‘Dr. Dolsey: The Man who Saved Santa.’

Dr. Dolsey said it’s a moment he’s glad to have commemorated.

“The ability to save people always makes you feel good. But when it’s people who actually give so much back to other people, then it makes you feel extra special because you know you’ve not only enriched that person’s life but you’ve enriched the lives of everyone that they go on to touch,” Dr. Dolsey said.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(Source: Columbus police)
5-month-old Columbus boy remains missing after being kidnapped Monday
It might be a holiday weekend, but crews at ODOT and local municipalities will be working...
Winter Storm Preparation underway
Township Trustees discuss exploring options to improve fire services in Monclova.
Fire chief’s wife accused of threatening Monclova trustee after son wasn’t hired
How to prepare for power outages from the winter storm heading our way
How to best prepare for power outages due to anticipated winter storm
Amrhein was heading northbound when he drove his 2022 Jeep Grand Cherokee off the left side of...
Well-known car dealership owner dies in crash on I-75

Latest News

12/21/22: Jay Berschback's 11pm Forecast
12/21/22: Jay Berschback's 11pm Forecast
Sheriff Deputy Daniel Kin was killed in a car crash while on duty.
A community mourns the loss of a fallen hero
Dr. Dolsey discovered that Thomas had two major blockages in his heart. He shocked Thomas back...
The Doctor Who Saved Santa
Officers are rerouting traffic up the 475 exit to US 24 and back on 475 northbound following an...
Overturned semi-truck reroutes traffic