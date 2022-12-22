Experts predict an uptick in traveling amid the possible winter storm

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - AAA is predicting almost 113 million Americans will be traveling this holiday season.

This prediction closely trails behind pre-pandemic levels. Of the 113 million, 102 million of travelers are expected to travel by car.

Residents in Northwest Ohio may reconsider travel plans as the region prepares for a possible winter storm. However, other residents might proceed to travel to ensure holiday plans carry on.

Bradley Creese, manager of the club fleet at AAA, said he predicts the number of people won’t change. However, he does believe departure times will adjust.

“Normally you would have people traveling on Friday at the end of the week to get where they need to get for the holidays. What it seems like now is the volume has moved up a day. So, we’re looking at steadier volume today, we’re looking at even [a] steadier volume tomorrow.”

And while most of the focus is on the conditions of the roads, there are still plenty of people traveling by air this holiday season.

Airlines have a watchful eye on the weather as the week continues. AAA predicts over seven million people will be traveling by air to see loved ones. With the winter storm moving in, some flight plans can be foiled ─ throwing off the entire trip.

Katie Lynn Reynolds, a travel agent with Travelmation, gives some of the advice she tells her clients when it comes to winter storms and travel.

“I just tell my clients, ‘pack your patience’ you just never know what can happen. Stay tuned to your airlines’ websites and apps for all the delays and all the things that can happen. Right now our biggest concern is going to be those cancellations and the reschedules, and also the de-icing. So, coming from Detroit, de-icing’s going to take 20-30 minutes if you are getting out in the next couple days, so just make sure you budget for that in your time if you have layovers.”

