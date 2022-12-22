Birthday Club
13abc Marketplace
Contests
Community Calendar

Northwest Ohio snow emergencies by county

(WTVG)
By WTVG Staff
Published: Dec. 22, 2022 at 2:14 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Here are the current snow emergencies as of 2:00 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 22, 2022. Find an explanation of the levels below.

  • Defiance County: None
  • Erie County: None
  • Fulton County: None
  • Hancock County: None
  • Henry County: None
  • Huron County: None
  • Lucas County: None
  • Ottawa County: None
  • Paulding County: None
  • Putnam County: None
  • Sandusky County: None
  • Seneca County: None
  • Williams County: None
  • Wood County: None
  • Wyandot County: None

Here’s an explanation of the snow emergency levels:

In Ohio, there are three levels of Snow Emergency labeled, Level 1, Level 2, and Level 3.

Level 1

This is the lowest level and is issued when roadways become hazardous due to blowing and drifting snow. Under a Level 1 emergency roads may also be icy and drivers should use caution when traveling.

Level 2

This is more severe and is issued when the roads become hazardous enough that you should only drive if absolutely necessary. When a Level 2 emergency is issued, you should reach out to your employer to see if you should report to work. Otherwise, stay home.

Level 3

This is the most severe level. It is issued when the roads are so treacherous that they have been closed to all non-emergency personnel. No one should be driving during these conditions unless it is absolutely necessary or there is an emergency. If you absolutely must travel for work or other reasons, you could be pulled over and arrested.

These levels exist for a reason and are issued by law enforcement agencies for your protection. As a rule, you should try to avoid traveling on any roadways that haven’t been plowed and/or salted as you are at risk for an accident. The fewer drivers on the road, the safer it will be for safety personnel.

Copyright 2022 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Authorities revealed new details on Tuesday about a crash that happened earlier this month in...
Officials: Aunt split bottle of tequila with friend before crash that killed 2 toddlers, decapitating 1
(Source: Columbus police)
5-month-old Columbus boy remains missing after being kidnapped Monday
A single mom’s bank account was completely drained when one of her children spent nearly $900...
Single mom’s bank account drained after 7-year-old spends almost $900 on Roblox
Officers are rerouting traffic up the 475 exit to US 24 and back on 475 northbound following an...
Overturned semi-truck reroutes traffic
Healthcare (MGN)
ProMedica and Cigna reach verbal deal, representatives say

Latest News

RST says the decision to cancel trash pickup on Dec. 23 was made for the safety of their...
Republic Services of Toledo cancels trash collection due to storm
12/22: Derek’s Thursday Noon Forecast
12/22: Derek's Thursday Noon Forecast
The Ohio Turnpike remains open to most traffic, but certain types of vehicles will be restricted.
Ohio Turnpike issues travel restriction ahead of winter storm
According to USGS, the earthquake occurred around 3:30 a.m. on Dec. 22.
USGS reports overnight earthquake in Fostoria