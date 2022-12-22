Ohio Turnpike issues travel restriction ahead of winter storm

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Ohio Turnpike and Infrastructure Commission has issued a Weather Event Travel Restriction that will be in effect until further notice.

Ohio Turnpike says the engineering department is carefully monitoring the situations surrounded the upcoming winter storm and the restriction may be expanded or restricted as conditions warrant.

The Ohio Turnpike remains open to most traffic, but certain types of vehicles are restricted. The following types of vehicles are banned from traveling on the Ohio Turnpike until the restriction is lifted:

All high-profile tow-behind trailers, campers, boats and enclosed trailers (excluding fifth wheel trailers) High-profile is defined as exceeding seven feet, six inches in height

Commercial trucks towing an empty single 53-foot trailer

All mobile homes, office trailers and livestock trailers.

All long combination vehicle (LCV) long double-trailer combinations exceeding 90-feet in length. (Enclosed trailers only, including Conestoga type trailers)

All LCV triple-trailer combinations.

The following types of vehicles will be permitted to travel on the Ohio Turnpike:

Self-propelled motor homes

Low-profile trailers

Fold-down camper trailers

Pickup trucks with slide-on camper units

Vehicles towing fifth-wheel type trailers, or any other type of trailers towed by passenger vehicles or pickup trucks.

Commercial trucks towing single flatbed or box-type trailers

Commercial trucks towing a single 53-foot trailer

Commercial trucks towing a car hauler trailer

Commercial trucks towing flatbed double-trailer combinations in excess of 90 feet

Commercial trucks towing any double-trailer combinations less than 90 feet.

2-axle buses less than 40 feet

Buses with 3 or more axles less than 45 feet

If you have any questions, contact the Ohio Turnpike and Infrastructure Commission at 440-971-2081.

