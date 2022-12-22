Overturned semi-truck reroutes traffic
Published: Dec. 21, 2022 at 10:24 PM EST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Officers are rerouting traffic up the I-475 exit to U.S. 24 and back on I-475 northbound following an accident involving an overturned semi-truck.
The semi-truck overturned at the traffic shift on I-475 in Maumee 13abc crews are on the scene to provide more details.
This is an developing story check back later for updates.
