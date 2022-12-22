Birthday Club
Perrysburg appoints Police Chief as Director of Public Safety

Perrysburg police chief sworn in as Director of Public Safety.
By WTVG Staff
Published: Dec. 21, 2022 at 8:57 PM EST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
PERRYSBURG, Ohio (WTVG) - Perrysburg Police Chief on Tuesday was named the city’s Director of Public Safety.

Perrysburg Mayor recommended Perrysburg Police Chief Patrick Jones for the position. The city council voted to approve Mayor Mackin’s appointment during a regularly scheduled meeting on Tuesday.

“Perrysburg’s safety and security is always a top priority. The administration is regularly re-evaluating how this core function is performed. That process includes looking at ways to improve how we serve our citizens. Chief Jones has done a tremendous job serving as our police chief. Expanding his duties and responsibilities will allow him to bring his knowledge and expertise to the entire breadth of safety issues. I look forward to working with him as the City’s safety director,” said Mayor Mackin.

Chief Jones was sworn in immediately after the vote.

According to a statement released by the city’s administration, Jones will continue his job duties as police chief as well as oversee both the police and fire divisions.

“I am excited for this opportunity,” said Chief Jones. “The collaboration with both police and fire divisions will ensure that we are providing the best safety forces for the citizens of Perrysburg.”

Chief Jones has worked for the Perrysburg Police Division for the past 18 years During his tenure he served as a detective prior to his appointment to chief in 2019. Prior to joining Perrysburg’s Police Department, Chief Jones served eight years with the Hancock County Sheriff’s Office and Common Pleas Court.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

