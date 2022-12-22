Republic Services of Toledo cancels trash collection due to storm

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Republic Services of Toledo has announced that due to the winter storm that is approaching, trash collection will be canceled Friday.

RST says the decision to cancel trash pickup on Dec. 23 was made for the safety of their employees and the community members.

Trash collection will be canceled for the following:

City of Toledo

City of Oregon

City of Sylvania

Sandusky

Surrounding areas

RST will collect all Friday customer’s trash the following Friday, Dec. 30, along with any additional trash accumulated from the prior service date.

