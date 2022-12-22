Birthday Club
13abc Marketplace
Contests
Community Calendar

Republic Services of Toledo cancels trash collection due to storm

RST says the decision to cancel trash pickup on Dec. 23 was made for the safety of their...
RST says the decision to cancel trash pickup on Dec. 23 was made for the safety of their employees and the community members.(Source: WTOL)
By Jake Pietrasz
Published: Dec. 22, 2022 at 1:52 PM EST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Republic Services of Toledo has announced that due to the winter storm that is approaching, trash collection will be canceled Friday.

RST says the decision to cancel trash pickup on Dec. 23 was made for the safety of their employees and the community members.

Trash collection will be canceled for the following:

  • City of Toledo
  • City of Oregon
  • City of Sylvania
  • Sandusky
  • Surrounding areas

RST will collect all Friday customer’s trash the following Friday, Dec. 30, along with any additional trash accumulated from the prior service date.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Authorities revealed new details on Tuesday about a crash that happened earlier this month in...
Officials: Aunt split bottle of tequila with friend before crash that killed 2 toddlers, decapitating 1
(Source: Columbus police)
5-month-old Columbus boy remains missing after being kidnapped Monday
A single mom’s bank account was completely drained when one of her children spent nearly $900...
Single mom’s bank account drained after 7-year-old spends almost $900 on Roblox
Officers are rerouting traffic up the 475 exit to US 24 and back on 475 northbound following an...
Overturned semi-truck reroutes traffic
Healthcare (MGN)
ProMedica and Cigna reach verbal deal, representatives say

Latest News

12/22: Derek’s Thursday Noon Forecast
12/22: Derek's Thursday Noon Forecast
The Ohio Turnpike remains open to most traffic, but certain types of vehicles will be restricted.
Ohio Turnpike issues travel restriction ahead of winter storm
According to USGS, the earthquake occurred around 3:30 a.m. on Dec. 22.
USGS reports overnight earthquake in Fostoria
December 22nd Weather Forecast
December 22nd Weather Forecast