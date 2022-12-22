Republic Services of Toledo cancels trash collection due to storm
Published: Dec. 22, 2022 at 1:52 PM EST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Republic Services of Toledo has announced that due to the winter storm that is approaching, trash collection will be canceled Friday.
RST says the decision to cancel trash pickup on Dec. 23 was made for the safety of their employees and the community members.
Trash collection will be canceled for the following:
- City of Toledo
- City of Oregon
- City of Sylvania
- Sandusky
- Surrounding areas
RST will collect all Friday customer’s trash the following Friday, Dec. 30, along with any additional trash accumulated from the prior service date.
