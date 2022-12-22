Birthday Club
13abc Marketplace
Contests
Community Calendar

Semi-truck crashes into Sylvania Township home Thursday morning

The crash occurred around 12:30 a.m. at the intersection of US 20 and Crissey Road.
The crash occurred around 12:30 a.m. at the intersection of US 20 and Crissey Road.(WTVG)
By Jake Pietrasz
Published: Dec. 22, 2022 at 6:37 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A semi-truck crashed into a Sylvania Township home overnight, according to Sylvania Township Police.

The crash occurred around 12:30 a.m. at the intersection of US 20 and Crissey Road. STP says there was significant damage to the home and to a gas line which caused a gas leak.

According to police, all traffic along Central Avenue was blocked for about an hour and bystanders were told to stay back until the gas was shut off. Authorities say no one was seriously hurt and the crash is currently under investigation.

The intersection of US 20 and Crissey Road is has since reopened.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(Source: Columbus police)
5-month-old Columbus boy remains missing after being kidnapped Monday
It might be a holiday weekend, but crews at ODOT and local municipalities will be working...
Winter Storm Preparation underway
Township Trustees discuss exploring options to improve fire services in Monclova.
Fire chief’s wife accused of threatening Monclova trustee after son wasn’t hired
A single mom’s bank account was completely drained when one of her children spent nearly $900...
Single mom’s bank account drained after 7-year-old spends almost $900 on Roblox
Healthcare (MGN)
ProMedica and Cigna reach verbal deal, representatives say

Latest News

December 22nd Weather Forecast
December 22nd Weather Forecast
The Christmas Cruz Parade, in honor of fallen Toledo Police Officer Anthony Dia, takes place in...
Third annual Christmas Cruz Parade to provide toys to Toledo Children’s Hospital
12/21/22: Jay Berschback's 11pm Forecast
12/21/22: Jay Berschback's 11pm Forecast
Sheriff Deputy Daniel Kin was killed in a car crash while on duty.
A community mourns the loss of a fallen hero