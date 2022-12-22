Semi-truck crashes into Sylvania Township home Thursday morning

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A semi-truck crashed into a Sylvania Township home overnight, according to Sylvania Township Police.

The crash occurred around 12:30 a.m. at the intersection of US 20 and Crissey Road. STP says there was significant damage to the home and to a gas line which caused a gas leak.

According to police, all traffic along Central Avenue was blocked for about an hour and bystanders were told to stay back until the gas was shut off. Authorities say no one was seriously hurt and the crash is currently under investigation.

The intersection of US 20 and Crissey Road is has since reopened.

