Third annual Christmas Cruz Parade to provide toys to Toledo Children’s Hospital

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The third annual Christmas Cruz Parade will be providing toys to the children at Toledo Children’s Hospital this Christmas Eve.

Organizers say every year, the Christmas Cruz Parade, in honor of fallen Toledo Police Officer Anthony Dia, takes place in an effort to supply toys to the children at the Toledo Children’s Hospital.

“Each child receives their own toys as the children actually do not share toys due to so many having immune system difficulties.” said event organizer Dee Lynn. “Events like this help bring a little extra happiness to several children’s faces, the main reason we do this event.”

This year, the event will take place on Dec 24. at 4 p.m. and begins at Miracle Mile Shopping Center with pictures with Santa, Mrs. Claus, Christmas elves and more. At 6 p.m., decorated tow trucks will arrive and get staged for the parade.

A moment of silence will be held at 6:15 p.m. in honor of Officer Dia and the event’s first Santa sleigh driver Chase Wilkes.

Then, at 6:30 p.m., Santa, Mrs. Claus and their team of elves will head to the Toledo Children’s Hospital to distribute toys accordingly. Officer Dia’s sons, Youned and Maytham will be assisting Santa and his team.

Organizers say last year’s event consisted of over 70 tow trucks with even more expected this year.

A toy collection is currently going on now through Dec 23, according to organizers. Donation sites have been set up around the area to help gather the needed toys. These locations include Toledo Hemp Center, Wheeling on the Rocks, Midwest Mortgage Company, J&J Towing, Hammers Grill, Daffy’s, Orra’s Automotive and Brown Honda.

Organizers have also created an Amazon wish list for those who are unable to make it out to get a toy.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WTVG. All rights reserved.