Toledo Humane Society asks you to bring all pets inside during the wicked winter weather

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The wicked winter weather barreling our way also means all your pets need to be inside.

It sounds like common sense, but almost every year, cruelty investigators at the Toledo Humane Society handle cases of pets that are seriously injured or die because of weather conditions. It’s really simple: if you’re too cold, they’re too cold. And if you don’t bring your pets in, you could be facing criminal charges.

The Toledo Humane Society takes in thousands of animals every year. Some of them come in as victims of abuse and neglect, and that includes being left out in extreme weather conditions.

The goal is to make sure everyone’s pets are inside the next few days. Abbey Hall is the Development Manager at the shelter.

“There are dogs that enjoy being outside instead of indoor home life. But when it is 30 below zero it is absolutely necessary to bring them in. It is not an option,” Hall said.

Courtney Schroyer is a cruelty investigator for the humane society. Over the years, she’s handled a number of cases of animals left in the elements.

“It is so hard to see animals left outside in this weather because you know they are freezing and suffering. No animal should have to endure this cold,” Schroyer said.

Schroyer said it’s not just cruel, it’s a crime.

“You could be facing charges. It is punishable by jail time and fines. It is something we take very seriously and we will remove an animal for this,” Schroyer said.

Dr. Debbie Johnson is the Medical Director at the shelter.

“It is an especially horrible way to die and it is especially tragic because it is 100 percent preventable. Even dogs that people think are built for the cold, like huskies and those types of breeds, this is going to be too cold for anybody for any length of time,” Dr. Johnson said.

Dr. Johnson said extreme weather conditions can quickly become a life-or-death situation.

“As an animal gets really, really cold their body systems slow down, things like their heart rate and their breathing. And they eventually shut down if they are out there too long,” Johnson said.

“It is absolutely heartbreaking. It is something you don’t want to witness. It’s hard to imagine their final hours and moments. Bring them inside and eliminate the issue,” said Hall.

Hall added that there are plenty of options when it comes to providing shelter in this wicked weather.

“You can put them in a basement, a garage, a barn, or any place where it is closed in and the snow and wind are not hitting them directly,” Hall said.

She added, if you see something, say something.

“If it is after hours when our cruelty officers are not out, call your local police department. There is absolutely no reason for an animal to be found frozen,” Hall said.

If you need help with supplies to help with your pets in this weather, reach out to the Toledo Humane Society or your local shelter. At THS, they have everything from crates to food.

Find a detailed post on the help available from the Toledo Humane Society's Facebook page below.

