USGS reports overnight earthquake in Fostoria

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - United States Geological Survey has reported that there was an earthquake in Fostoria overnight.

According to USGS, the earthquake occurred around 3:30 a.m. on Dec. 22 in the area of Lakeland Golf Course in Fostoria.

USGS reports the depth of the earthquake was 8.6 kilometers (5.34 miles) and it is listed as a 2.5 magnitude earthquake, which is normally on the threshold of being felt. There is also a highly unlikely chance that there was any damage caused by the earthquake.

