Birthday Club
13abc Marketplace
Contests
Community Calendar

Warming Centers available in NW Ohio, SE Michigan during winter storm

Warming Center generic
Warming Center generic(MGN)
By WTVG Staff
Published: Dec. 22, 2022 at 3:40 PM EST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - There are numerous resources and locations available to help people stay warm during the winter storm expected to hit the region during the 13abc First Alert Weather Day starting late Thursday night and continuing through early Saturday.

The City of Toledo has an interactive map of warming shelters available at the link here. Note that the available dates and times vary. Those who need help finding a shelter can also contact United Way at 2-1-1.

Additional locations in the Toledo area include the Cherry Street Mission, the Oregon Senior Citizens’ Center, and the Salvation Army.

The Wood County Sheriff’s Office tells 13abc officials there will consider opening up shelters depending on where potential power outages happen and where they have generators available.

In Hancock County, the Red Cross will be available as a warming center, according to the EMA director. The Trinity Episcopal Church is also going to be available.

The Findlay Mission is open as an overnight location from 7:00 pm to 9:00 a.m. and those looking to utilize the resource will need to pass a breathalyzer test. The mission will also serve a small evening meal as well as breakfast. Organizers will also offer transportation to a day center.

Michigan residents can find a warming center by visiting mi211.org or calling 2-1-1.

Copyright 2022 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Authorities revealed new details on Tuesday about a crash that happened earlier this month in...
Officials: Aunt split bottle of tequila with friend before crash that killed 2 toddlers, decapitating 1
(Source: Columbus police)
5-month-old Columbus boy remains missing after being kidnapped Monday
The crash occurred around 12:30 a.m. at the intersection of US 20 and Crissey Road.
Semi-truck crashes into Sylvania Township home Thursday morning
A single mom’s bank account was completely drained when one of her children spent nearly $900...
Single mom’s bank account drained after 7-year-old spends almost $900 on Roblox
Officers are rerouting traffic up the 475 exit to US 24 and back on 475 northbound following an...
Overturned semi-truck reroutes traffic

Latest News

Republican Gov. Mike DeWine picked long-time Hamilton County Prosecutor Joe Deters on Thursday...
DeWine puts GOP prosecutor Joe Deters on Ohio Supreme Court
Bill heads to Ohio governor to strengthen protections for human trafficking victims
The fifth annual Feliz Navidad with Nuestra Gente took place Wednesday afternoon.
Nuestra Gente's Feliz Navidad celebracion
Sledding hills are ready for snowfall, and Metropark leader anticipate a winter full of...
Metropark Meetup: Sledding Hills at the Metroparks
winter storm
Thursday afternoon winter storm Q&A