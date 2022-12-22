Warming Centers available in NW Ohio, SE Michigan during winter storm

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - There are numerous resources and locations available to help people stay warm during the winter storm expected to hit the region during the 13abc First Alert Weather Day starting late Thursday night and continuing through early Saturday.

The City of Toledo has an interactive map of warming shelters available at the link here. Note that the available dates and times vary. Those who need help finding a shelter can also contact United Way at 2-1-1.

Additional locations in the Toledo area include the Cherry Street Mission, the Oregon Senior Citizens’ Center, and the Salvation Army.

The Wood County Sheriff’s Office tells 13abc officials there will consider opening up shelters depending on where potential power outages happen and where they have generators available.

In Hancock County, the Red Cross will be available as a warming center, according to the EMA director. The Trinity Episcopal Church is also going to be available.

The Findlay Mission is open as an overnight location from 7:00 pm to 9:00 a.m. and those looking to utilize the resource will need to pass a breathalyzer test. The mission will also serve a small evening meal as well as breakfast. Organizers will also offer transportation to a day center.

Michigan residents can find a warming center by visiting mi211.org or calling 2-1-1.

