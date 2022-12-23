Birthday Club
12/22/22: Jay Berschback’s Evening Forecast

FIRST ALERT DAY IN EFFECT THROUGH SATURDAY
By Jay Berschback
Published: Dec. 22, 2022 at 9:55 PM EST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
TONIGHT: Rain to snow by 1am, flash freeze, west winds increasing with gusts up to 45 mph by morning, temperatures falling into the single digits. FRIDAY: Snow likely in the morning, snow showers possible in the afternoon (especially in Michigan), very windy with west/southwest winds gusting between 55-60 mph, temperatures holding near zero with wind chills between -20 and -30, extensive blowing and drifting snow expected.

