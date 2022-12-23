Birthday Club
13abc Marketplace
Contests
Community Calendar

12/23: Dan & Derek’s Friday Noon Forecast

60+ mph gusts, blowing snow, bitter cold continues
60+ mph gusts, blowing snow and bitter cold... our first major winter storm of the season is upon us. Dan Smith and Derek Witt have the latest.
By Dan Smith
Published: Dec. 23, 2022 at 1:22 PM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

The first major winter storm of the season is upon us, with snow totals for this round taking a backseat to high winds and bitter cold. Gusts over 60mph were already observed this morning across Northwest Ohio -- especially along the lakeshore -- with continued windy conditions for the next 36-48 hours. That will keep negative signs attached to the windchills for much of that time as well (feeling like -30F as of noon in Toledo). Up to 1″ more snowfall is expected through Saturday north of the state line, with winds lowering to 30-35 mph for Santa’s arrival Sunday morning before we climb out of the deep freeze through the final week of 2022.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Northwest Ohio snow emergencies by county
Amber alert issued for missing Columbus twins (Source: Columbus police)
AMBER Alert: 2nd 5-month-old boy found safe in Indianapolis after being kidnapped in Columbus
Authorities revealed new details on Tuesday about a crash that happened earlier this month in...
Officials: Aunt split bottle of tequila with friend before crash that killed 2 toddlers, decapitating 1
Steve Urbanski
Diocese of Toledo: Christ the King’s principal reinstated, allegations false
The crash occurred around 12:30 a.m. at the intersection of US 20 and Crissey Road.
Semi-truck crashes into Sylvania Township home Thursday morning

Latest News

60+ mph gusts, blowing snow and bitter cold... our first major winter storm of the season is...
12/23: Dan & Derek's Friday Noon Forecast
12/23: December 23rd Forecast
12/23: December 23rd Forecast
12/23: December 23rd Forecast
12/23: December 23rd Forecast
12/22/22: Jay Berschback's 11pm Forecast
12/22/22: Jay Berschback's 11pm Forecast