12/23: Dan & Derek’s Friday Noon Forecast

The first major winter storm of the season is upon us, with snow totals for this round taking a backseat to high winds and bitter cold. Gusts over 60mph were already observed this morning across Northwest Ohio -- especially along the lakeshore -- with continued windy conditions for the next 36-48 hours. That will keep negative signs attached to the windchills for much of that time as well (feeling like -30F as of noon in Toledo). Up to 1″ more snowfall is expected through Saturday north of the state line, with winds lowering to 30-35 mph for Santa’s arrival Sunday morning before we climb out of the deep freeze through the final week of 2022.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WTVG. All rights reserved.