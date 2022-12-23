12/23: December 23rd Forecast

TODAY: The winter storm is here. Extreme cold and winds are expected throughout the day with gusts up to 60 mph, wind chills dipping to -30 with actual near air temps near zero all day, and occasional falling snow. Blowing and drifting snow is expected, and that will make travel dangerous to impossible throughout the day. Wind damage and power outages will be possible due to the high winds, especially as they max out during the afternoon and evening. TONIGHT: Staying windy with temps hovering near 0 and wind chills still -20 to -30. Light snow is possible but blowing and drifting will continue with the snow that is already on the ground. CHRISTMAS EVE: Still frigid with highs around 10 and wind chills well below zero. A little more snow is possible along with continued blowing and drifting as winds persist, then a steadier period of snow that may give us additional accumulations will arrive by Saturday night and continue into Christmas morning. CHRISTMAS DAY: Highs in the mid-teens with a lingering breeze, so blowing and drifting may continue. Snow early on will taper off later in the day.

