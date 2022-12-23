Area Office on Aging distributes more than 2,200 holidays meals ahead of winter storm

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Area Office on Aging gives free holiday meals to seniors in need every year, but this time around the meals are especially important.

With a severe winter storm on the way, the four-serving meal packages are ensuring seniors’ fridges are stocked so they don’t have to traverse treacherous roads just to eat.

“With the impending weather situation, these meals will enable people to stay in their homes and that’s what we want: seniors to be in their homes if the roads are bad or if the weather is bad,” said Rebecca Liebes, the Area Office on Aging’s Nutrition Health and Wellness Vice President.

The office is handing out more than 2,200 meals across 10 counties. It’s a huge effort ─one that’s only possible because of extra funding the Area Office on Aging received during the pandemic.

The office partnered with local senior centers and living facilities to identify the individuals that need assistance the most. Then, they started distributing.

For some seniors, the meals came right to their doors or the lobby of their living facility. Others were able to pick up their packages by drive-through at their local senior center.

Marsha Rose, who works with older adults raising children as the Area Office on Aging’s Kinship Program Supervisor, says the meals are critical for the population she serves.

“Food is actually one of the biggest needs of our Kinship families ─ especially with inflation costs and the rising cost of groceries,” Rose said. “So, it’s a big big help to them and they are very grateful.”

Bobbie Barto, a resident at the Lakewood Apartments senior living facility who received a meal package, agrees with Rose.

“It’s important, I think, for everybody in here because a lot of people are on welfare,” Barto said.

She said she’s glad to have the extra food security with the expected weather.

“It’s good to have food upstairs because I can’t go out, I won’t go out,” Barto said.

In addition to providing holiday meals, the Area Office on Aging offers a variety of services that can help seniors dealing with inclement weather.

They can provide in-home cleaning and personal care, and emergency food deliveries, and will be available by phone even on Christmas to assist seniors.

You can learn more about their services by visiting the Area Office on Aging website or calling 800-472-7277.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

