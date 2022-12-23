Everything you need to know for Friday’s winter storm

TOLEDO, OH- The 13abc First Alert Weather team issued a First Alert Weather Day starting late Thursday night through Christmas Eve, with a rain snow mix and 40+ mph wind gusts. Area agencies are preparing for the winter storm that is expected to create hazardous travel conditions throughout Northwest Ohio and Southeast Michigan. Find winter storm-related resources and information below.

Keep up to date with the latest forecasts and updates from our team of meteorologists on 13abc and our digital platforms including our website’s weather page, our weather app, our news app, social media pages, as well as our streaming platforms including our Roku app, Apple TV app, and Amazon Fire app.

