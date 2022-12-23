Birthday Club
13abc Marketplace
Contests
Community Calendar

Everything you need to know for Friday’s winter storm

WTVG 13abc First Alert Weather Day
WTVG 13abc First Alert Weather Day(wtvg)
By WTVG Staff
Published: Dec. 23, 2022 at 7:03 AM EST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOLEDO, OH- The 13abc First Alert Weather team issued a First Alert Weather Day starting late Thursday night through Christmas Eve, with a rain snow mix and 40+ mph wind gusts. Area agencies are preparing for the winter storm that is expected to create hazardous travel conditions throughout Northwest Ohio and Southeast Michigan. Find winter storm-related resources and information below.

Keep up to date with the latest forecasts and updates from our team of meteorologists on 13abc and our digital platforms including our website’s weather page, our weather app, our news app, social media pages, as well as our streaming platforms including our Roku app, Apple TV app, and Amazon Fire app.

  • Find the latest updates on snow emergencies as well as a description of what each level means at the link here.
  • See a listing of delays and closings from schools, businesses, and churches submitted to 13abc at the link here.
  • Warming centers are available throughout Northwest Ohio and Southeast Michigan. Find all the details here.
  • The high winds caused power outages throughout the area. FirstEnergy customers can find a map of power outages and see estimated restoration times at the link here. AEP customers can do the same at the link here.
  • The Ohio Turnpike issued travel restrictions due to the weather, read the details and timeline here.

Copyright 2022 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Northwest Ohio snow emergencies by county
Amber alert issued for missing Columbus twins (Source: Columbus police)
AMBER Alert: 2nd 5-month-old boy found safe in Indianapolis after being kidnapped in Columbus
Authorities revealed new details on Tuesday about a crash that happened earlier this month in...
Officials: Aunt split bottle of tequila with friend before crash that killed 2 toddlers, decapitating 1
The crash occurred around 12:30 a.m. at the intersection of US 20 and Crissey Road.
Semi-truck crashes into Sylvania Township home Thursday morning
Steve Urbanski
Diocese of Toledo: Christ the King’s principal reinstated, allegations false

Latest News

Northwest Ohio snow emergencies by county
12/22/22: Jay Berschback's 11pm Forecast
12/22/22: Jay Berschback's 11pm Forecast
12/22/22: Jay Berschback's Evening Forecast
12/22/22: Jay Berschback's Evening Forecast
Four people were home at the time, and no one was injured.
Family working to put their home back together after a semi-truck crashed into it