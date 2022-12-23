Everything you need to know for Friday’s winter storm
TOLEDO, OH- The 13abc First Alert Weather team issued a First Alert Weather Day starting late Thursday night through Christmas Eve, with a rain snow mix and 40+ mph wind gusts. Area agencies are preparing for the winter storm that is expected to create hazardous travel conditions throughout Northwest Ohio and Southeast Michigan. Find winter storm-related resources and information below.
- Find the latest updates on snow emergencies as well as a description of what each level means at the link here.
- See a listing of delays and closings from schools, businesses, and churches submitted to 13abc at the link here.
- Warming centers are available throughout Northwest Ohio and Southeast Michigan. Find all the details here.
- The high winds caused power outages throughout the area. FirstEnergy customers can find a map of power outages and see estimated restoration times at the link here. AEP customers can do the same at the link here.
- The Ohio Turnpike issued travel restrictions due to the weather, read the details and timeline here.
