Family working to put their home back together after a semi-truck crashed into it

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Just after midnight on Thursday, a semi-truck went through a stop sign on Crissey Road and crashed into a century-old home on Central Avenue.

Thankfully no one was hurt, but the four people inside the home were pretty shaken up.

A group was out Thursday morning checking out the damage and securing the wreckage. The family that lives in the home runs a plant and produce farm, and they are growing crops right now for the spring in the nearby greenhouses. They are worried about the heavy wind expected to hit our area soon.

“We’re trying to get it covered for the storm that’s coming. Insurance adjusters have been called but getting them out this close to the holiday in a storm is kind of an issue, but we are concerned about the debris that’s going to fly and possibly hit the greenhouses,” says family friend Rachel Conger.

Four people were in the house at the time, including Tim Keil, who lives in the home. He says he thought a bomb went off.

“All I heard was a boom and then my mother screaming,” says Keil. “I come down and I’m like oh my God.”

Keil says he was sleeping in the living room just minutes before the truck crashed. He was on the couch and says he might not be here if he had not gone up to bed.

The family says the house was knocked almost three feet off its foundation, and they worry the home may have to be demolished. Thankfully, the community has rallied behind the Keils.

“We’ve had great clients that have stopped in and brought donuts and shared their concerns and given their support,” says Conger.

They say this is not the first time someone has crashed into their home, but this is the worst accident they’ve had.

“We’re just happy to be alive,” says Keil.

“Happy to be alive. Very lucky,” adds Conger.

The Keils do have other family members on the same property they are able to say with for the time being. But right now they are taking things day by day.

