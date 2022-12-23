Feel Good Friday: Welcome to the Alamo Bowl

SYLVANIA, Ohio (WTVG) - A group of local dancers is preparing for the performance of a lifetime; they will be featured in the Alamo Bowl halftime show.

Morgan Bowe, a senior at Perrysburg High School, recalled the moment she learned the news.

“Our coach told us while we were sitting in a circle at practice.” she said with a laugh. “She was like, ‘you’re gonna perform at the Alamo Bowl at halftime’ and all of our mouths just dropped!”

This all started in August, when the Alamo Bowl organizers tracked down Lourdes University head dance coach, Lauren Wilson.

“They reached out to me through Southview, and invited the Southview Cougarettes to perform at halftime,” she said.

Wilson was eventually tapped to choreograph the ‘Top Gun’-themed show, too. But first, she needed to gather a bigger group of dancers. So, she went to surrounding schools, eventually assembling a team of 57.

“We have Sylvania Southview, Sylvania Northview, Perrysburg high school, Notre Dame Academy, Lourdes University and Gravity Dance Studio,” she explained.

Wilson is no stranger to the rigors of prepping for a bowl game performance.

“I danced at the Orange Bowl with the Cougarettes,’ she laughed, calling it an experience she’ll never forget. “Waiting in the tunnel ... we danced with the Goo Goo Dolls!”

Now a new group will have that same life-long memory.

Northview dancer, Sophia Gibson, can’t wait.

“I just get that rush when we’re performing and it feels so amazing,” she said. “I’ve danced at a studio all my life but it’s pretty crazy compared to anything I’ve ever done.”

