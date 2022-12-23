Birthday Club
13abc Marketplace
Contests
Community Calendar

Feel Good Friday: Welcome to the Alamo Bowl

By Sashem Brey
Published: Dec. 23, 2022 at 6:16 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SYLVANIA, Ohio (WTVG) - A group of local dancers is preparing for the performance of a lifetime; they will be featured in the Alamo Bowl halftime show.

Morgan Bowe, a senior at Perrysburg High School, recalled the moment she learned the news.

“Our coach told us while we were sitting in a circle at practice.” she said with a laugh. “She was like, ‘you’re gonna perform at the Alamo Bowl at halftime’ and all of our mouths just dropped!”

This all started in August, when the Alamo Bowl organizers tracked down Lourdes University head dance coach, Lauren Wilson.

“They reached out to me through Southview, and invited the Southview Cougarettes to perform at halftime,” she said.

Wilson was eventually tapped to choreograph the ‘Top Gun’-themed show, too. But first, she needed to gather a bigger group of dancers. So, she went to surrounding schools, eventually assembling a team of 57.

“We have Sylvania Southview, Sylvania Northview, Perrysburg high school, Notre Dame Academy, Lourdes University and Gravity Dance Studio,” she explained.

Wilson is no stranger to the rigors of prepping for a bowl game performance.

“I danced at the Orange Bowl with the Cougarettes,’ she laughed, calling it an experience she’ll never forget. “Waiting in the tunnel ... we danced with the Goo Goo Dolls!”

Now a new group will have that same life-long memory.

Northview dancer, Sophia Gibson, can’t wait.

“I just get that rush when we’re performing and it feels so amazing,” she said. “I’ve danced at a studio all my life but it’s pretty crazy compared to anything I’ve ever done.”

If you have an idea to submit for “Feel Good Friday with Sashem Brey,” click here.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Northwest Ohio snow emergencies by county
Amber alert issued for missing Columbus twins (Source: Columbus police)
AMBER Alert: 2nd 5-month-old boy found safe in Indianapolis after being kidnapped in Columbus
Authorities revealed new details on Tuesday about a crash that happened earlier this month in...
Officials: Aunt split bottle of tequila with friend before crash that killed 2 toddlers, decapitating 1
13abc's First Warning Weather Team has issued a First Alert Day.
Everything you need to know for Friday’s winter storm
Steve Urbanski
Diocese of Toledo: Christ the King’s principal reinstated, allegations false

Latest News

A group of local dancers is preparing for the performance of a lifetime; they will be featured...
Feel Good Friday: Welcome to the Alamo Bowl
Leaders at Sylvania Area Family Services (SAFS) recently had an “a-ha” moment, spurring a...
Feel Good Friday: An Advent Challenge
A team of University of Toledo engineering students is celebrating an amazing...
Feel Good Friday: Combusting with Joy
A team of University of Toledo engineering students is celebrating an amazing...
Feel Good Friday: Combusting with Joy