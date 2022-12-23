Ohio Governor Mike DeWine looks to 2023

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - We’re hearing directly from Ohio Governor Mike DeWine about what’s ahead in 2023.

Big statewide issues like abortion will be addressed and he believes that will include voters. When the United States Supreme Court overturned Roe V. Wade and put states in charge of abortion laws, places like Ohio set into motion laws that were ready to go.

In 2023 Governor DeWine says he expects voters to weigh in.

“The pro-abortion people are going to take this matter to voters of this state,” said DeWine.

DeWine signed off on the heartbeat law banning abortions after the first detectable heartbeat, although it’s on hold pending appeals courts. Ohio legislators are expected to produce a bill that could tighten regulations but DeWine, who is openly prolife, has a warning.

“I have asked the state legislature when they put a bill together to make sure it’s a bill that can be sustained. A bill the people of the state Ohio will look at and say yeah that’s ok,” said DeWine.

Gun violence is front and center in places like Toledo where the homicide rate in 2022 in the second highest in history. DeWine says Columbus can offer departments more money for things like staffing, plus, extra help from the state itself.

“We can work with the local police department and surge in people. We can bring in if requested by local police members of the highway patrol. To assist the local police department,” said DeWine.

In its lame duck session, the legislature approved a bill to strip local government control of tobacco and vaping rules. DeWine wouldn’t say if he’d sign it but does support regulations on things like vaping on a state level.

“Candidly I would like to see a law passed statewide, that, we’re not going to ban smoking but we certainly we can ban the use of flavors that induce young people to become addicted and spend a lifetime smoking and then shorten their life by 10 or 20 or 30 years. That we can do. So if we want uniformity, it seems to me that’s the way we get uniformity,” said DeWine.

To boost the economy the Governor says businesses want land which includes cleaning up brownfield sites so that when businesses are ready, land in our region and statewide is ready.

DeWine also addressed the Lake Erie algae bloom saying It’s still out there and the Governor acknowledges this is a long term cleanup.

“I think it’s time to do an evaluation, bring the scientists back in,” said DeWine. “That’s part of my agenda in this coming year. Take a look at it, get their best assessment, tweak the program, change it if we need to do that.”

