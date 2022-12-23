OSHP: Multiple people injured in turnpike crashes, traffic diversions posted

SANDUSKY COUNTY, Ohio (WTVG) - Multiple people are hurt after a series of crashes on the turnpike, troopers confirm to 13abc.

According to Ohio State Highway Patrol, officials are responding to multiple crashes on the turnpike near mile post 118 and mile post 106 with a lot of vehicles involved. The Ohio Turnpike also said all eastbound lanes are blocked at mile post 106 in Sandusky County.

The Ohio Turnpike social media pages posted the following traffic update around 2:00pm:

ALERT UPDATE: All WB traffic will be diverted off at Exit-118 US 250/Sandusky) all EB traffic will be diverted off at Exit-91 (SR 53/Sandusky). All EB/WB lanes remain blocked @ MP 106.0 (Sandusky Co) due to multiple crashes, long delays expected. — Ohio Turnpike (@OhioTurnpike) December 23, 2022

The first crash happened around 11:45am near state route 250. Two people were injured with non-life-threatening injuries in a five car crash, troopers said.

Officials later responded to multiple crashes on the turnpike near Eastbound 106 around 12:30 p.m.

Officials are closing the turnpike down around exit 91 eastbound and will divert traffic away from there. They will also close it at exit 110 to help first responders.

“This is going to be ongoing for awhile,” an OSHP spokesperson told 13abc. “There are a lot of troopers and first responders out there working through this.”

Troopers say visibility is a problem on the turnpike with the winds blowing.

