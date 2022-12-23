Part of Holland Sylvania closed due to car and train crash

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Part of Holland Sylvania is closed after a crash that the Ohio State Highway Patrol says involved a car and a train on Friday.

The crash occurred at the railroad tracks on Holland Sylvania just south of Angola Road. OSHP says one of the warning arms was damaged in the crash.

According OSHP, a driver tried to drive around the warning arms when the vehicle got stuck on the tracks. The driver got out of the car before a train struck her vehicle. The driver sustained minor injuries.

According to OSHP, that portion of Holland Sylvania will be closed for an extended period of time while Norfolk Southern fixes the warning arm. OSHP says to avoid the area until the road reopens.

