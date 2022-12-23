ProMedica hospitals remain open, select facilities and events closed, canceled

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - ProMedica announced Friday that all ProMedica hospitals will remain open, however, select facilities and events will be closed and canceled due to the winter weather.

ProMedica says in counties under a Level 1 or Level 2 Snow Emergency, some Promedica physician offices may be closed and you should call to confirm your appointment. In counties under a Level 3 Snow Emergency, all ProMedica physician offices will be closed.

According to ProMedica, you should also call to confirm appointments with Promedica physician offices in Michigan and for all other ProMedica outpatient services and programs.

The following ProMedica facilities and events are closed or have been canceled due to the winter weather:

Center for Health Services Women’s Services - Toledo

ProMedica Total Rehab - Fostoria

ProMedica Total Rehab - Fremont

ProMedica 360Health - Toledo

ProMedica Dorothy L. Kern Cancer Center - Fremont

ProMedica Fostoria Cancer and Infusion Center

Blood Drive at Promedica Defiance Regional Hospital

Blood Drive at ProMedica Fostoria Community Hospital

ProMedica Hudson Health Center - Hudson, Michigan

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

