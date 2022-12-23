ProMedica hospitals remain open, select facilities and events closed, canceled
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - ProMedica announced Friday that all ProMedica hospitals will remain open, however, select facilities and events will be closed and canceled due to the winter weather.
ProMedica says in counties under a Level 1 or Level 2 Snow Emergency, some Promedica physician offices may be closed and you should call to confirm your appointment. In counties under a Level 3 Snow Emergency, all ProMedica physician offices will be closed.
According to ProMedica, you should also call to confirm appointments with Promedica physician offices in Michigan and for all other ProMedica outpatient services and programs.
The following ProMedica facilities and events are closed or have been canceled due to the winter weather:
- Center for Health Services Women’s Services - Toledo
- ProMedica Total Rehab - Fostoria
- ProMedica Total Rehab - Fremont
- ProMedica 360Health - Toledo
- ProMedica Dorothy L. Kern Cancer Center - Fremont
- ProMedica Fostoria Cancer and Infusion Center
- Blood Drive at Promedica Defiance Regional Hospital
- Blood Drive at ProMedica Fostoria Community Hospital
- ProMedica Hudson Health Center - Hudson, Michigan
