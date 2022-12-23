Toledo Roofers Local 134 to receive millions in pension restoration

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - U.S. Senator Sherrod Brown announced Friday that the Toledo Roofers Local 134 will receive millions of dollars in pension restoration.

Senator Brown says the $19.1 million in pension restoration will be funded through the Pension Benefit Guarantee Corporation. The funding is a direct results of the passage of the Butch Lewis Act as part of the American Rescue Plan which Brown helped write and pass.

“Today, we are putting money back in the pockets of hard-working Ohioans and are keeping our promise to the Roofers Local 134, by restoring the retirement security they’ve earned,” said Brown.

Brown’s Butch Lewis Act, which became law as part of the American Rescue Plan, will:

Keep multiemployer pension plans solvent and well-funded for 30 years—with no cuts to earned benefits of participants and beneficiaries

Restore full benefits for retirees in plans that previously had to take cuts and increase the maximum Pension Benefit Guarantee Corporation insurance amount

Require each plan that receives assistance file regular status reports with the PBGC and Congressional Committees, to prevent recurrence and protect retirees’ benefits

“After years of advocacy by workers, retirees, and small business owners, democrats in Congress and this administration finally saved the pensions that union workers in Toledo earned over a lifetime, with no cuts,” said Brown. “This pension fix will help local workers and the businesses that employ them to grow and continue providing living wages and dignified work for Ohioans.”

