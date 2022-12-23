UAW workers reach tentative deal with Hollywood Casino, avoids strike

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A tentative deal has been reached between UAW workers and the Hollywood Casino.

According to Tony Totty, president of the UAW Local 14, a tentative deal has been reached just in time to avoid strikes at both the Hollywood Casino Toledo and Hollywood Casino Columbus.

“It would’ve been terrible to go out on strike now with the weather being what it is. But if they needed to do it to get justice, we would’ve done it,” Totty said.

In order to take effect, the deal must be ratified by members. The ratification process is expected to take place next week.

While further details regarding the contract negotiations are forthcoming, Totty did confirm that the UAW is requesting that the casino raise the base pay from $6.36 – not including patron tips – to a minimum of $7.25.

