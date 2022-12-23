Birthday Club
13abc Marketplace
Contests
Community Calendar

UAW workers reach tentative deal with Hollywood Casino, avoids strike

Hollywood Casino is located on the border of east Toledo and Rossford.
Hollywood Casino is located on the border of east Toledo and Rossford.
By WTVG Staff
Published: Dec. 22, 2022 at 8:02 PM EST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A tentative deal has been reached between UAW workers and the Hollywood Casino.

According to Tony Totty, president of the UAW Local 14, a tentative deal has been reached just in time to avoid strikes at both the Hollywood Casino Toledo and Hollywood Casino Columbus.

“It would’ve been terrible to go out on strike now with the weather being what it is. But if they needed to do it to get justice, we would’ve done it,” Totty said.

In order to take effect, the deal must be ratified by members. The ratification process is expected to take place next week.

While further details regarding the contract negotiations are forthcoming, Totty did confirm that the UAW is requesting that the casino raise the base pay from $6.36 – not including patron tips – to a minimum of $7.25.

workers are at least com. As of current, the base pay for employees is $6.36 – not including patron tips. The UAW is asking the casino

This is a developing story, please check back later for updates.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Northwest Ohio snow emergencies by county
Amber alert issued for missing Columbus twins (Source: Columbus police)
AMBER Alert: 2nd 5-month-old boy found safe in Indianapolis after being kidnapped in Columbus
Authorities revealed new details on Tuesday about a crash that happened earlier this month in...
Officials: Aunt split bottle of tequila with friend before crash that killed 2 toddlers, decapitating 1
The crash occurred around 12:30 a.m. at the intersection of US 20 and Crissey Road.
Semi-truck crashes into Sylvania Township home Thursday morning
(Source: Columbus police)
5-month-old Columbus boy remains missing after being kidnapped Monday

Latest News

The office is also available to help seniors with their needs during the storm.
Area Office on Aging distributes more than 2,200 holidays meals ahead of winter storm
Cold temperatures don't just impact humans! They also impact our furry friends.
Toledo Humane Society asks you to bring all pets inside during the wicked winter weather
If you're too cold, your pets are too cold
Toledo Humane Society leaders say all pets need to be inside the next few days
Steve Urbanski
Diocese of Toledo: Christ the King’s principal reinstated, allegations false