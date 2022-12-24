12/23/22: Jay Berschback’s Evening Forecast
Howling winds continue - FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY continues through Saturday
Published: Dec. 23, 2022 at 7:04 PM EST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
TONIGHT: Very windy and cold, chance of snow showers, blowing and drifting snow, winds could gust up to 50 mph, lows just below zero with wind chills as low as -30. SATURDAY: Still windy with gusts up to 45 mph possible, chance of a few snow showers, very cold with highs near 10 and wind chills as low as -20. SUNDAY (CHRISTMAS DAY): Not as windy but still a bit breezy, chance of flurries, highs in the mid teens.
Copyright 2022 WTVG. All rights reserved.