Birthday Club
13abc Marketplace
Contests
Community Calendar

12/23/22: Jay Berschback’s Evening Forecast

Howling winds continue - FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY continues through Saturday
12/23/22: Jay Berschback's Evening Forecast
By Jay Berschback
Published: Dec. 23, 2022 at 7:04 PM EST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TONIGHT: Very windy and cold, chance of snow showers, blowing and drifting snow, winds could gust up to 50 mph, lows just below zero with wind chills as low as -30. SATURDAY: Still windy with gusts up to 45 mph possible, chance of a few snow showers, very cold with highs near 10 and wind chills as low as -20. SUNDAY (CHRISTMAS DAY): Not as windy but still a bit breezy, chance of flurries, highs in the mid teens.

Copyright 2022 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Northwest Ohio snow emergencies by county
Amber alert issued for missing Columbus twins (Source: Columbus police)
AMBER Alert: 2nd 5-month-old boy found safe in Indianapolis after being kidnapped in Columbus
Authorities revealed new details on Tuesday about a crash that happened earlier this month in...
Officials: Aunt split bottle of tequila with friend before crash that killed 2 toddlers, decapitating 1
13abc's First Warning Weather Team has issued a First Alert Day.
Everything you need to know for Friday’s winter storm
Steve Urbanski
Diocese of Toledo: Christ the King’s principal reinstated, allegations false

Latest News

12/23/22: Jay Berschback's Evening Forecast
12/23/22: Jay Berschback's Evening Forecast
60+ mph gusts, blowing snow and bitter cold... our first major winter storm of the season is...
12/23: Dan & Derek’s Friday Noon Forecast
60+ mph gusts, blowing snow and bitter cold... our first major winter storm of the season is...
12/23: Dan & Derek's Friday Noon Forecast
12/23: December 23rd Forecast
12/23: December 23rd Forecast