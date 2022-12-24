12/24: Dan’s Christmas Eve Forecast

Santa isn’t the only Arctic visitor for the weekend, with 40+ mph gusts, blowing snow and subzero windchill continuing on this Christmas Eve. We’ll wake up to our coldest Christmas since the 1980s, topping out in the mid-teens Sunday afternoon as winds become a little more manageable near 30mph. It’s a gradual warmup back above freezing by Wednesday, then Mother Nature overcorrects all the way to the upper-50s by New Year’s Eve!

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WTVG. All rights reserved.