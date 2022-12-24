12/24: Dan’s Christmas Eve Forecast
Bitter cold through Christmas; much warmer by New Year’s
Published: Dec. 24, 2022 at 7:04 AM EST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Santa isn’t the only Arctic visitor for the weekend, with 40+ mph gusts, blowing snow and subzero windchill continuing on this Christmas Eve. We’ll wake up to our coldest Christmas since the 1980s, topping out in the mid-teens Sunday afternoon as winds become a little more manageable near 30mph. It’s a gradual warmup back above freezing by Wednesday, then Mother Nature overcorrects all the way to the upper-50s by New Year’s Eve!
