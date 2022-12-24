AEP Ohio asking customers to reduce use of electricity

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - AEP Ohio is asking customers to reduce the use of their electricity as extremely cold temperatures across the region are creating major demands on the power system.

AEP Ohio says this request is in coordination with PJM Interconnection, the regional power grid operator.

According to AEP Ohio, you can reduce your electricity use by:

Setting your thermostat lower than usual, if health allows

Postponing use of major electric appliances such as stoves, dishwashers and clothes dryers

Turning off non-essential electric lights, equipment and appliances

PJM and AEP Ohio are asking that customers take these actions until 10 a.m. on Dec. 25 to help ensure adequate power supplies. Customers should use electricity needed for personal safety and to protect against property damage.

“We are actively working with PJM and other regional utilities to minimize the impact of this event on our customers,” said Marc Reitter, AEP Ohio president and chief operating officer. “We understand that cutting back on use of electricity can be inconvenient and uncomfortable, especially during the holidays. This is a necessary step to prevent broader power interruptions, and we appreciate our customers’ efforts.”

Governor Mike DeWine is also calling for people to conserve power for the time being.

“Our electric power companies are working to keep power flowing to Ohioans,” said Governor DeWine. “You can help ensure power throughout our state by safely conserving the use of electricity until 10a.m. Dec. 25.

