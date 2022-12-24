Burning the candle on both ends for this week’s Hittin’ The Town

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Candles have been a source of light for centuries. Nowadays, they’re mainly used for decoration and relaxation and there’s a place where you can learn to make your own in Toledo.

The Callisto Terra Candle Company is a place where you can buy a beautiful piece or take it a step further and learn the art of candle making.

“You smell something, and it takes you back to a time or makes you feel a certain way,” said owner Taylor Holloway. “I love that for myself and I wanted to give that to other people.”

Holloway calls herself a serial entrepreneur. She started her first business when she was 16. Callisto Terra got off the ground after she got a candle kit during the pandemic.

“It smelled good and the process was fun and super relaxing, so I was like I want to do this for the rest of my life,” said Holloway. “It gave me the space to be as creative as I want to be, to get messy and make something someone else loves, and wants in their space.”

Holloway’s four children have even been part of the business.

“They have built the business with me,” said Holloway. “They’re in here getting their hands dirty just like I do. And all of them want to start their own businesses, so we talk about it all the time.”

Holloway loves sharing her space and creativity with others.

“When people make candles, they put themselves into it, so you’ll see different looks and and jars and that’s the maker manifesting themselves in the product,” said Holloway.

It all starts with picking the fragrance and there are dozens to choose from including apple, sandalwood, and lemon grass. Once you’ve picked your fragrance, there are a lot of candle styles you can choose, too.

The Callisto terrariums are one of the most popular pieces. The products are all made from scratch, right down to the concrete containers.

“Traditionally, candle holders are glass but we wanted to offer something a little different,” said Holloway. “Creating the concrete candle holders is a process. All of it is a science. You have to get the measurements just right to have a good end product. So we stir the mix on on the table. We use silicone molds and let it sit for hours. It’s a long process from concrete powder to the end product.”

You can take everything from basic to specialty classes, and Holloway jokingly says the age range is from six to 106. This is a great place for people of all ages to escape the hustle and bustle of everyday life.

“It’s phones down,” said Holloway. “You’re zoned-in because people put a lot of heart into what they’re making.”

Right now, Callisto Terra is part of the Art on Market Shoppes inside the Erie Street Market, but the studio is moving in January to a storefront at Hill and Reynolds.

It’s open Saturdays and Sundays, but you can also schedule a class during the week.

