TFRD battling fire in Toledo’s Old West End

Firefighters battle a house fire on Lawrence Ave in Toledo's Old West End on Dec. 23, 2022
Firefighters battle a house fire on Lawrence Ave in Toledo's Old West End on Dec. 23, 2022(wtvg)
By WTVG Staff
Published: Dec. 23, 2022 at 7:26 PM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Firefighters are battling a fire on Lawrence Ave in Toledo’s Old West End Friday night.

It happened before 7:00 p.m. Friday night. 13abc crews on the scene saw the house engulfed in smoke.

This is a breaking news story. Check back for updates as we learn more.

