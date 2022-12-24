Local doctors warn cold-related health risks

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Frigid temperatures and below-zero wind chills like those caused by Friday’s winter storm – pose a wide range of health risks.

“Slips and trips is always the most common. People slipping on ice, falling, and injuries related to that like broken bones and things,” said Flower Hospital E.R. Doctor James Walters.

Cold conditions can also exacerbate existing health issues.

“We see asthma and COPD flairs. The cold dry air causes people to have some breathing issues,” Walters said. “Some people actually have cardiac events due to shoveling snow – usually, a more elderly population on that.”

Of course, frostbite and hypothermia are also caused for concern. These conditions can set in quickly, so doctors say it’s important to know the signs.

“Especially here in Northwest Ohio, where we have typically very low temperatures and extremely high winds – for example, like today, where we’re seeing temps right around zero with 50 mile-per-hour winds –the skin can freeze within five to 10 minutes,” Mercy Health Lifeline Network Medical Director William Krebs said.

Symptoms of frostbite are most likely to occur on your extremities –ears, nose, mouth, cheeks, and fingers – and manifest as white or gray-yellow skin, unusually firm or waxy skin, and numbness.

Hypothermia can be more difficult to recognize.

“The first thing that you’re going to notice in usually most people is going to be fatigue, tiredness, they’re going to feel cold. Shivering can actually be one of the first signs. So, if someone’s out in the cold, usually if you have shivering you should go inside and start to warm up at that point,” Walters said. “But as an advanced [case], you get a lot of neurological issues – confusion. You can get up to the point of unresponsive.”

Krebs said the neurological issues associated with hypothermia can make you feel –and act – drunk, impairing your decision-making processes. The impairment leads some to stay outside longer than they otherwise would, causing their hypothermia to worsen.

Krebs also warned that not shivering can also be an indicator that something is wrong. In cases of severe hypothermia, your body actually loses the ability to generate its own body heat. At that point, medical attention is necessary.

If you start exhibiting signs of frostbite or hypothermia, doctors say to get inside and warm up immediately.

“First step would be to get in somewhere warm. Just kind of gently rewarm the area. You don’t want to massage it or anything, so putting it under warm water or actively, slowly rewarming the area over some sort of heating device is usually the way we recommend,” Walters said.

If your symptoms persist or worsen –or if you’re in severe discomfort – seek medical help.

Krebs said prevention is the best thing you can do to protect your health. Only go out if necessary, dress warmly in multiple layers, cover your extremities, and keep an extra blanket in your car just in case.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WTVG. All rights reserved.