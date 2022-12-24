Ohio Rep. Marcy Kaptur secures $39 million for community projects, congress passes 2023 federal funding bills

WASHINGTON D.C., (WTVG) - The House and Senate on Friday passed omnibus appropriations legislation to fund the federal government for the fiscal year 2023. Representative Marcy Kaptur secured $39 million in federal funding for 15 community-led projects.

The legislation will now be sent to the President to be signed into law.

Rep. Kaptur’s community-led project funding includes the following:

LISC Toledo & Toledo Urban Foundation – Community Center and Consumer Financial Counseling Hub

$3 million for LISC Toledo and the Toledo Urban Foundation to build additional space at the Toledo Urban Federal Credit Union which will facilitate increased access to financial products, services, and education.

Toledo Department of Police – Enhanced Portable Radio Equipment

$1.25 million for the Toledo Police Department to acquire new, state-of-the-art portable two-way radios for officers and patrolmen – replacing obsolete equipment.

City of Toledo – Englewood-Junction Workforce Development, Training Center, Neighborhood Revitalization

$4 million for the City of Toledo to support the revitalization of the Junction and Englewood neighborhoods through initiatives focused on economic development, workforce training, and construction and preservation of affordable housing.

Lucas County Land Reutilization Corporation – St. Anthony’s Redevelopment

$4 million for the Lucas County Land Reutilization Corporation to redevelop the vacant St. Anthony’s building in the Junction neighborhood into a community space.

Center for Innovative Food Technology – Smart Kitchen Entrepreneurial Training & Production Facility

$1.1 million for the Center for Innovative Food Technology to establish a community kitchen space that will empower aspiring food entrepreneurs to learn new skills and train for a career in the food industry.

Maumee Valley Habitat for Humanity & Toledo Design Collective – Neighborhood Revitalization

$2.5 million for Maumee Valley Habitat for Humanity and Toledo Design Collective to support the revitalization of the Junction and East Toledo neighborhoods through the construction and preservation of affordable housing.

Board of Lucas County Commissioners – Unsewered Areas of Curtice-Williston, OH

$2.5 million for the Board of Lucas County Commissioners to provide a reliable sanitary sewer system in the unsewered areas of Curtice-Williston – lowering ratepayers’ utility costs and reducing untreated sewage discharge into the community and Lake Erie.

City of Port Clinton – Phase 1 Sewer & Waterline Improvements

$3.45 million for the City of Port Clinton to improve sewer infrastructure – lowering ratepayers’ utility costs and reducing sewage discharge into Lake Erie.

Sandusky State Theatre – Historic Restoration and Reimagined Upgrades

$3 million for Sandusky State Theatre to restore the historic auditorium and expand stage programming after previously suffering extensive storm damage.

Ohio Aerospace Institute & University of Toledo – Hydrogen Academic Programs to Enhance the Hydrogen Economy

$3 million for the University of Toledo – in partnership with the Ohio Aerospace Institute, Owens Community College, and Northwest State Community College – to help develop Northern Ohio into a clean nuclear hydrogen hub.

University of Toledo – Health Sciences Bioresearch Lab

$6.9 million for the University of Toledo to renovate and enhance existing workspaces to house cutting-edge research and enhance the University’s ability to compete for national funding and expand research into how intestinal microbiomes impact cardiovascular disease, mental health, obesity, and more.

Future Plans – Great Lakes Career Corridor Project

$1 million for Future Plans to launch the Great Lakes Career Corridor Project that will provide students and workers from Lorain to Toledo with pathways to good-paying careers in in-demand fields.

University of Toledo Medical College – MRI Machine to Advance Neurological Research

$1 million for the University of Toledo Medical College to acquire a dedicated research MRI machine to support physician-scientists in addressing the needs of patients across Northwest Ohio, including rural areas outside the city center.

Neighborhood Health Association of Toledo – Downtown Community Pharmacy

$1 million for the Neighborhood Health Association of Toledo to develop a Downtown Toledo pharmacy that will provide residents – particularly the uninsured and underinsured – lifesaving medication in an accessible location

Toledo Tomorrow – Regional Educational Partnership to Advance Early Childhood Reading

$1.1 million for Toledo Tomorrow to aid children and students attain reading proficiency – addressing a major need with over 50 percent of local third-grade students failing reading proficiency tests.

