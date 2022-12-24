Birthday Club
13abc Marketplace
Contests
Community Calendar

Police: Woman tracks down stolen car, kills 2 men at gas station

Police in St. Louis say a woman has been arrested after shooting two men at a gas station. (Source: KMOV)
By The Associated Press
Published: Dec. 23, 2022 at 10:39 PM EST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. LOUIS (AP) — A St. Louis County woman is charged with two counts of first-degree murder after she tracked down her stolen car and allegedly killed two men outside a gas station, police said.

Demesha Coleman, 35, of Spanish Lake, was charged Thursday in the deaths of Darius Jackson, 19, and Joseph Farrar, 49. Another man was shot in the head during the shootout but survived.

It was not immediately clear which, if any, of the three men were suspected of stealing Coleman’s car, the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reported.

Surveillance video showed Coleman walking up to a Hyundai Tucson at the gas station with a man who was also carrying a weapon, according to a police detective. Police have not released the man’s name.

The video shows Coleman opening the car door with her gun raised, while the man opens another door, also with his gun raised.

Coleman opened fire and sparked the shootout, police said.

She told detectives during a recorded interview that she went to the gas station to take her stolen car back, police said.

Coleman, who has no prior criminal history, is charged with two counts of murder, one count of assault and three counts of armed criminal action. Online court records do not name an attorney for Coleman.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Northwest Ohio snow emergencies by county
At least one person is dead and numerous others are hurt after a crash on the Ohio Turnpike in...
OSHP: Four killed in 50-car pileup crash on Ohio Turnpike
Amber alert issued for missing Columbus twins (Source: Columbus police)
AMBER Alert: 2nd 5-month-old boy found safe in Indianapolis after being kidnapped in Columbus
13abc's First Warning Weather Team has issued a First Alert Day.
Everything you need to know for Friday’s winter storm
Authorities revealed new details on Tuesday about a crash that happened earlier this month in...
Officials: Aunt split bottle of tequila with friend before crash that killed 2 toddlers, decapitating 1

Latest News

Police said the mall was placed on lockdown Friday night because of a reported shooting.
Police: Mall of America on lockdown after reported shooting
Marcy Kaptur
Ohio Rep. Marcy Kaptur secures $39 million for community projects, congress passes 2023 federal funding bills
This combination photo shows Tory Lanez performing at the Festival d'ete de Quebec on...
LA jury convicts Tory Lanez of shooting Megan Thee Stallion
Hawaii couple revisits time capsule buried 23 years earlier as newlyweds.
Couple revisits time capsule they buried nearly 25 years ago as newlyweds