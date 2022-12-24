Toledo Edison preparing for winter storm

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The winter storm is coming, and according to local energy companies, power outages are likely to happen in the area.

“With this particular storm system, we are most concerned with the high winds,” said a spokesperson for Toledo Edison, Lauren Siburkis.

She said that sustained high winds, like the ones predicted by our First Alert Meteorologists, are the largest threat to power lines, and crews can’t even go up and fix anything if the winds get over a certain speed.

“We’re not able to get out there and get customers up and running quickly and safely because if the winds are over 40 mph, then our crews cannot safely go up into their bucket trucks to make repairs and get our customers back up and running,” said Siburkis.

Crews with Toledo Edison are doing everything they can, though, to prepare the area before the storm hits, according to Siburkis.

“We’ve been trimming trees along more than 3,000 miles of power lines across Northwest Ohio.”

Adding that, back in August, the company even installed new technology throughout Lucas County, to help prevent or minimize the length of service disruptions when it comes to severe weather.

“We’ve made a lot of investments in our smart grids over recent years so, hopefully, that automated equipment and the backup powerlines that we’ve installed will help limit the impact of these outages if they do occur,” said Siburkis.

She said we can be prepared for power outages too, by being self-reliant.

“Have lots of bottled water and enough prescription medicine to get you through at least three to five days. Also, make sure you’re charging your cell phones ahead of time so you can check outage updates on your phone while you’re without power or internet. Obviously, we’re hoping for the best, but we are prepared for the worst, and we’re encouraging our customers to prepare as well.”

If you do experience an outage in the Toledo area, Siburkis said you should report it because it helps get crews out to damaged areas faster.

Click here for Toledo Edison outage information.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WTVG. All rights reserved.