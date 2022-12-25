12/24: Derek’s Christmas Eve Forecast

TONIGHT: Staying windy with wind chills 5 to 15 below zero, but actual lows will be in the single digits. A little bit of light snow and flurries will be possible, especially north of US-6. A quick dusting can’t be ruled out. CHRISTMAS DAY: Cold and blustery with highs in the mid-teens, but wind chills stuck below zero all day. A little bit of light snow or flurries possible in the morning, then some late day sunshine. SUNDAY NIGHT: Winds diminish with lows in the single digits. MONDAY: Another round of light snow may give us up to 1/2″ of powder with highs in the low 20s. EXTENDED: Mostly sunny Tuesday with highs in the mid-20s. More sunshine for Wednesday, also breezy and warmer with highs warming to 40. A few rain showers possible Thursday along with a breeze and highs hitting 50. Partly sunny and breezy Friday with a shower possible and highs in the mid-50s. Periods of steady rain possible for New Year’s Eve along with breezy conditions and highs in the upper 50s.

