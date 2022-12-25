12/25: Dan’s Christmas Day Forecast

Merry Christmas and happy holidays to you and yours! It’s our coldest Christmas in 5 years, and potentially our coldest Christmas high since 1985! A few flurries and snow showers are expected through the holiday, as highs top out at 15F... still our warmest since early Friday. A sizable rise in temperatures is in the works, all the way to the upper-50s by New Year’s Eve.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WTVG. All rights reserved.