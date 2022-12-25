Birthday Club
4 strangers drive 16+ hours from Tampa, Florida to Cleveland after flight cancelations (video)

The quartet’s entire journey was documented on Tik Tok, which included stops in Virginia and West Virginia, while dashing through the snow and laughing all the way.
By Alec Sapolin
Published: Dec. 25, 2022 at 3:27 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Four strangers in Tampa, Florida teamed up in a rental car to drive over 16 hours to Cleveland after their flights got canceled Thursday, and the journey was all caught on a series of viral Tik Toks.

The four decided to rent a car since their 9:30 a.m. flight was canceled couldn’t and they get rebooked until Christmas Eve, according to Bridget Schuster, who posted the Dec. 22 video that has since garnered nearly 10 million views.

@bridgeteschuster The earliest flight they could get us on was Christmas Eve at 6pm so here we are #tampaairport #cleveland #tampa ♬ Holly Jolly Christmas - Michael Bublé

Schuster documented the quartet’s entire journey on the social media giant, which included stops in Virginia and West Virginia, while dashing through the snow and laughing all the way.

@bridgeteschuster Replying to @permanentlyexhausted121 ♬ Oh No - Kreepa

The strangers-turned-friends did end up completing the journey, arriving in Cleveland at 8:45 a.m. on Dec. 23.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.

