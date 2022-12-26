12/26: Dan’s Monday AM Forecast

After our coldest Christmas high since 1985, we’re climbing slowly but surely out of the deep freezer. Winds will be much lighter today compared to anything we dealt with this holiday weekend, with highs in the low-20s and a dusting to 1/2″ of snow. Sun will win out for the midweek, warming us back above freezing, even charging into the mid-50s to ring in the new year (albeit with some rain).

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WTVG. All rights reserved.