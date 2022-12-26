Birthday Club
13abc Marketplace
Contests
Community Calendar

12/26: Dan’s Monday AM Forecast

Dusting of snow today; 50s by New Year’s
Slowly but surely climbing out of the deep freezer, all the way to the 50s by New Year's. Dan Smith explains.
By Dan Smith
Published: Dec. 26, 2022 at 5:07 AM EST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

After our coldest Christmas high since 1985, we’re climbing slowly but surely out of the deep freezer. Winds will be much lighter today compared to anything we dealt with this holiday weekend, with highs in the low-20s and a dusting to 1/2″ of snow. Sun will win out for the midweek, warming us back above freezing, even charging into the mid-50s to ring in the new year (albeit with some rain).

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ohio Turnpike crash on Dec. 23, 2022
Officials identify three victims killed in Ohio Turnpike pileup crash during winter storm
Northwest Ohio snow emergencies by county
PJM and AEP Ohio are asking that customers take these actions until 10 a.m. on Dec. 25 to help...
AEP Ohio asking customers to reduce use of electricity
At least one person is dead and numerous others are hurt after a crash on the Ohio Turnpike in...
OSHP: Four killed in 50-vehicle pileup crash on Ohio Turnpike
Police sirens (Generic photo)
Fostoria police find body of woman, 92, reported missing from grounds of nursing home

Latest News

Slowly but surely climbing out of the deep freezer, all the way to the 50s by New Year's. Dan...
12/26: Dan's Monday AM Forecast
Our coldest Christmas morning in 5 years... and possibly our coldest holiday high since 1985!...
12/25: Dan’s Christmas Day Forecast
Our coldest Christmas morning in 5 years... and possibly our coldest holiday high since 1985!...
12/25: Dan's Christmas Day Forecast
12/24: Derek’s Christmas Eve Forecast
12/24: Derek’s Christmas Eve Forecast