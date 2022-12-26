Birthday Club
13abc Marketplace
Contests
Community Calendar

2 killed, 4 wounded in overnight New Orleans mass shooting

The shooting happened Monday in the Lower 9th Ward, the New Orleans Police Department reported. (WVUE)
By FOX 8 Staff
Published: Dec. 26, 2022 at 9:10 AM EST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE/Gray News) - An early morning shooting killed two 19-year-olds and wounded four others in New Orleans, according to police.

The shooting happened around 12:30 a.m. local time Monday in the Lower 9th Ward, the New Orleans Police Department reported.

Investigators said first responders found four victims suffering from gunshot wounds.

A man and a woman, both 19, were pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

Authorities said two 18-year-old men were taken to the hospital, and two female victims, ages 17 and 18, arrived at a hospital in a private vehicle. The extent of their injuries was not released.

Detectives are working to identify a suspect and motive.

The identities of the deceased victims will be released by the parish coroner.

Copyright 2022 WVUE via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ohio Turnpike crash on Dec. 23, 2022
Officials identify three victims killed in Ohio Turnpike pileup crash during winter storm
Northwest Ohio snow emergencies by county
Police sirens (Generic photo)
Fostoria police find body of woman, 92, reported missing from grounds of nursing home
PJM and AEP Ohio are asking that customers take these actions until 10 a.m. on Dec. 25 to help...
AEP Ohio asking customers to reduce use of electricity
At least one person is dead and numerous others are hurt after a crash on the Ohio Turnpike in...
OSHP: Four killed in 50-vehicle pileup crash on Ohio Turnpike

Latest News

Ava Schmidt, 14, was a freshman at Bay Port High School in Wisconsin.
14-year-old died from flu complications days before Christmas
Russian attacks on Ukraine’s electricity grid are impairing the use of life-saving medical...
Ukraine: Blackouts threaten lives of patients
Northwest Ohio snow emergencies by county
FILE PHOTO - Kwanzaa was created in 1966 by author and activist Maulana Karenga. It is shaped...
First day of Kwanzaa celebrated Monday