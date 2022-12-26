Boys & Girls Club of Toledo prepares to open two new locations

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) -Boys & Girls Clubs of Toledo will open two new locations in 2023.

The nonprofit organization announced Monday that it is partnering with Toledo Public Schools to open clubs at McTigue and Ottawa River Elementary Schools.

Boys & Girls Clubs of Toledo will host opening ceremonies at 1:30 p.m. Monday, Jan. 9 at McTigue located on 5555 Nebraska Ave. and 1:30 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 11 at Ottawa River located on 4747 290th St.

Jim Ravas, Boys & Girls Clubs of Toledo President and CEO, said in a written statement that the McTigue Boys & Girls Club is a result of the success of the Schoenrock Family Club. The family club opened last year on Hill Ave. and currently operates near capacity to service residents in South Toledo.

The new location for the Boys & Girls Clubs of Toledo will provide programming for McTigue Elementary School’s sixth, seventh and eighth graders.

Ravas said that the Ottawa River is a “new path” for the organization, as Boys & Girls Clubs of Toledo leaders aim to expand its reach from Central Toledo to the Point Place neighborhood.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

