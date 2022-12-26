Birthday Club
Christmas Joy: Toledo family gifts hospital patients new blankets in memory of late daughter

By Carli Petrus
Published: Dec. 25, 2022 at 7:28 PM EST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The hospital can be an isolating place for anyone, no matter what time of year it is, but spending the holidays in the hospital, as a patient, a visitor, or an employee, can make you feel even more alone.

A local mother, Michelle Lewallen, knows better than pretty much anyone, what it’s like to spend Christmas in a dark patient room. She tells 13abc that her daughter Jill spent most of her life in and out of the hospital, struggling with cystic fibrosis.

“She was diagnosed at five months old. In November of 2018, she got her double lung transplant,” said Lewallen.

Lewallen says that Jill caught pneumonia a few months after the successful transplant.

“Nothing helped her with the pneumonia and the pneumonia filled both lungs and she just couldn’t fight it.”

Jill died at the age of 29, according to Lewallen.

Now, for the fourth year in a row, her family is spreading her joy by handing out blankets to hospital patients on Christmas day. They call it, “Joy from Jill”.

“When Jill was alive this was something she really wanted to do,” Lewallen said. “Yeah, our hearts hurt that Jill’s not with us, but we know that we’re bringing joy to to other people, from our loss.”

The Lewallen Family tells 13abc that the gesture truly helps them get through the holidays without Jill here.

“If you knew Jill, her compassion for everybody was unconditional. Knowing that each blanket is going right to them and they light up like that, I just know that, that’s Jill,” said Lewallen.

If you’re interested in learning more about the “Joy from Jill” movement or you’d like to donate a blanket, you can click here.

