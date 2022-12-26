Birthday Club
13abc Marketplace
Contests
Community Calendar

Dog abandoned at the airport finds forever home with airline captain

FILE - Polaris was adopted by United Captain William Dale and his family.
FILE - Polaris was adopted by United Captain William Dale and his family.(David Zalubowski | AP Photo/David Zalubowski, File)
By Debra Worley
Published: Dec. 26, 2022 at 8:32 AM EST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAN FRANCISCO (Gray News) – A dog abandoned at the airport in San Francisco has found its forever home with a United Airlines captain.

The dog named Polaris arrived at the airport with someone traveling from an international destination, but the flyer chose to continue without his animal, according to a news release from the San Francisco SPCA.

United Airlines worked to make sure the puppy was cared for and completed the necessary requirements to enter the United States, including a quarantine period.

“From the moment Polaris landed in our care, our entire SFO United team cared for him 24/7 until we were able to get permission to keep him safely in the U.S.,” said Vincent Passafiume, director of customer service at United, in the news release.

Polaris was adopted by United Captain William Dale and his family.

The airline hosted a celebratory adoption party at the airport and donated $5,000 to the SF SPCA to support their efforts to help animals all year long.

“It’s a great feeling to see this story come full circle and that Polaris will have a loving home with United Airlines Captain Dale and his family - just in time for the holidays,” Passafiume said.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ohio Turnpike crash on Dec. 23, 2022
Officials identify three victims killed in Ohio Turnpike pileup crash during winter storm
Northwest Ohio snow emergencies by county
Police sirens (Generic photo)
Fostoria police find body of woman, 92, reported missing from grounds of nursing home
PJM and AEP Ohio are asking that customers take these actions until 10 a.m. on Dec. 25 to help...
AEP Ohio asking customers to reduce use of electricity
At least one person is dead and numerous others are hurt after a crash on the Ohio Turnpike in...
OSHP: Four killed in 50-vehicle pileup crash on Ohio Turnpike

Latest News

Northwest Ohio snow emergencies by county
FILE PHOTO - Kwanzaa was created in 1966 by author and activist Maulana Karenga. It is shaped...
First day of Kwanzaa celebrated Monday
AIMEcycling of Toledo is partnering with GenoaBank to help create an ecofriendly way to discard...
Recycling broken Christmas lights at GenoaBank
A winter storm rolls through Western New York on Saturday, Dec. 24, 2022, in Amherst, N.Y. A...
Extreme cold, travel chaos: Woes from deadly storm continue