First day of Kwanzaa celebrated Monday

FILE PHOTO - Kwanzaa was created in 1966 by author and activist Maulana Karenga. It is shaped...
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Dec. 26, 2022 at 8:36 AM EST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
(CNN) - Monday is the first day of Kwanzaa.

The seven-day celebration of African culture is observed every year from Dec. 26 to Jan. 1.

Unlike many other winter holidays, Kwanzaa isn’t tied to a single religion.

It is meant include people of all religions, so people who observe Christmas or Hanukkah can also celebrate it.

Kwanzaa was created in 1966 by author and activist Maulana Karenga.

It is shaped by traditions and values from around the continent of Africa.

Each of the seven days of Kwanzaa is associated with one of seven specific principles: Unity, self-determination, collective work and responsibility, cooperative economics, purpose, creativity and faith.

