Former Disney Channel star arrested in Lima Ohio in alleged domestic violence incident

Orlando Brown, who starred in Disney’s That’s So Raven, is facing an aggravated Menacing charge...
Orlando Brown, who starred in Disney's That's So Raven, is facing an aggravated Menacing charge in Lima, Ohio. Police arrested him on Dec. 22, 2022.
By WTVG Staff
Published: Dec. 26, 2022 at 1:41 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LIMA, Ohio (WTVG) - A former Disney Channel star is facing charges in Northwest Ohio after a reported case of domestic violence.

Orlando Brown, who starred in Disney’s That’s So Raven, is facing an aggravated Menacing charge after police took him into custody on Thursday. He pleaded not guilty on Friday.

He’s being held on a $25,000 bond in Lima. Police told the Los Angeles Times they were called out to a Lima home and witnessed a “fierce verbal argument.”

