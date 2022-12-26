Fostoria police find body of woman, 92, reported missing from nursing home

FOSTORIA, Ohio (WTVG) - Police in Fostoria said they found the body of a 92-year-old nursing home resident who was reported missing on Christmas Eve.

Officers began searching for Joan Bauders, 92, after they responded to a welfare check at the Good Shepard Nursing Home in Fostoria, according to a news release.

They searched throughout the night on Christmas Eve and on Christmas Day. They eventually found her body as they searched the areas around the nursing home. Police said they believe she traveled out of her home late Friday night or early Saturday and “became disoriented in the hazardous weather conditions.”

Investigators said they believed she died due to the harsh temperatures.

