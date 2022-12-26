Imagination Station to hold New Year’s Eve Eve bouncy ball drop

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Imagination Station is ringing in the new year with a New Year’s Eve Eve bouncy ball drop.

Imagination Station says on Dec. 30, at 2:23 p.m., 23,000 bouncy balls will drop from three locations in the science center to welcome in 2023 in epic fashion. The largest drop will be located in the building’s lower atrium.

According to Imagination Station, visitors can spend the day participating in different hands-on activities including:

Making a wire and bottle cap noisemakers

Creating a sound sandwich noisemaker

Building a shaker noisemaker

Decorating 2023 foam glasses with pom-poms, feathers and more

Exploring the Learning Worlds, attractions and exhibits including the Science of Guinness World Records

RSVPs are not required, but tickets will be sold on a first come, first served basis. Imagination Station recommends that visitors and members arrive early to ensure access to to event as a large crowd is expected. Members do not have to pay admission as it’s included in their membership.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WTVG. All rights reserved.