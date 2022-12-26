Birthday Club
Imagination Station to hold New Year’s Eve Eve bouncy ball drop

21,000 bouncy balls drop 40 feet at the Imagination Station to ring in 2021.
Imagination Station says the ball drop will happen on Dec. 30, at 2:23 p.m.(Tony Geftos)
By Jake Pietrasz
Published: Dec. 26, 2022 at 1:11 PM EST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Imagination Station is ringing in the new year with a New Year’s Eve Eve bouncy ball drop.

Imagination Station says on Dec. 30, at 2:23 p.m., 23,000 bouncy balls will drop from three locations in the science center to welcome in 2023 in epic fashion. The largest drop will be located in the building’s lower atrium.

According to Imagination Station, visitors can spend the day participating in different hands-on activities including:

  • Making a wire and bottle cap noisemakers
  • Creating a sound sandwich noisemaker
  • Building a shaker noisemaker
  • Decorating 2023 foam glasses with pom-poms, feathers and more
  • Exploring the Learning Worlds, attractions and exhibits including the Science of Guinness World Records

RSVPs are not required, but tickets will be sold on a first come, first served basis. Imagination Station recommends that visitors and members arrive early to ensure access to to event as a large crowd is expected. Members do not have to pay admission as it’s included in their membership.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

