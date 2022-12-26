Recycling broken Christmas lights at GenoaBank

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - With Christmas lights taking a beating during the recent winter storm, you might notice some damage to them, but there’s an easy way to recycle those lights instead of throwing them away.

AIMEcycling of Toledo is partnering with GenoaBank to help create an ecofriendly way to discard broken Christmas lights, keeping them out of landfills.

AIMEcycling says from now through Jan. 14, if you have broken Christmas lights, you can drop them off at any GenoaBank branch location during lobby business hours.

“Christmas lights are just one of those things that people often overlook as being recyclable but it’s really important to utilize this option” said Jeff Norden from AIMEcycling. “Christmas lights are made from several non-biodegradable components, mostly plastic, glass, and copper. They take decades, if not hundreds of years to break down if sent to a landfill.”

According to AIMEcycling, Christmas light bulbs can contain toxic metals, such as mercury, that can be released into the environment when bulbs are broken. The waste generated by a single household can add up quickly as Christmas lights often only last a few seasons.

For a list of GenoaBank branch locations and hours, click here.

